Filmmakers Tap Dunwoody, Georgia, Leading Into 2025

When Snoop Dogg sat down with Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan to talk about his 2024 sports comedy film The Underdoggs, which was largely shot on-location in Dunwoody, Georgia, he described the experience as sublime.

“I’m mastering the craft of who I am. And to be the best who-I-am is to do the things that make me feel good, and the main two things are ‘fun.’ F-U-N and F-U-N-D-S. If it makes funds and it’s fun, I’m in,” Dogg noted about filming The Underdoggs (released by Amazon MGM Studios on Prime Video).

In and around the metro Atlanta hotspot just 10 minutes north of downtown, experiences like Dogg’s in Dunwoody are what filmmakers find over and over again with the help of a three-part formula: Dunwoody, Assembly Studios, and Eagle Rock Studios Atlanta. Together, the three help give filmmakers a combination of beautiful locations, top-of-the-line hotels and shopping, restaurants and all manner of amenities, world-class sound stages, expansive backlots, a bleeding-edge LED volume for virtual production, and every other type of professional service or production space a film team requires.

