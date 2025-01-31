Georgia-Based Star Forest Launches Mobile Video Game Today, January 31

Get ready to take off on an interstellar musical adventure with the launch of Star Forest’s new mobile video game, ‘Beam On: A Star Forest Quest.’ Beginning today, January 31, players can download the game in the Apple App Store and begin the heart-pounding arcade action with a vibrant, music-infused universe as they guide Twig, the bearded dragon guitarist, on his epic quest for glory, rhythm, and the legendary Unicus — the mystical star guitar that calls to him. The ‘Beam On’ game tutorial with Twig is available HERE.

In this mobile video game, players will navigate through the ever-changing landscapes of Star Forest with rhythm and flair. With only a homemade jetpack and sharp reflexes, Twig must dodge swarms of cat-eye fly swarms, glowing Slugzz, and other obstacles on his journey to reclaim the elusive Unicus and shred the ultimate solo.

Read more at: www.starforest.rocks