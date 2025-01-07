Georgia Entertainment’s Programming at Sundance Finalized, Includes Warmup VIP Social in Atlanta

Georgia Entertainment has announced their slate of programming for the company’s “From Script to Screen” event series at the 41st annual Sundance Film Festival. These activations will spotlight the state’s locations, infrastructure, world class studio facilities and incentives. The Sundance Film Festival will be held Thursday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. (Request an invitation.)

“As we learned in the past year at Cannes, the Toronto International Film Festival and Sundance 2024, it is vital for Georgia to be present at these key events. Through our activations, we have been able to share Georgia’s unique offerings to numerous qualified filmmakers from around the world,” said Randy Davidson, Founder & CEO of Georgia Entertainment.

The 2025 slate of events features the return of the Celebration of Cinema Cocktail Social during the festivals opening weekend. Hundreds of directors and producers will network with select Georgia-based companies to learn more about their unique offerings, services and incentives. During other activations, Georgia Entertainment’s presenting partners will be sharing their insights on panels including a VIP brunch at the renowned Impact Lounge.

Before leaving for Sundance, Georgia Entertainment’s partners will kick off the festivities at the Epicurean Hotel in Atlanta for a Pre-Sundance Warmup. This invite-only affair is presented in partnership with WeAudition.

Scheduled invite-only events:

• January 22 – Pre-Sundance Warmup with Georgia Entertainment’s partners at the Office Bar inside Atlanta’s EPICUREAN HOTEL.

• January 24 – “Made In Georgia Panel” at the TOP OF MAIN, Park City, Utah.

• January 24 – “VIP Celebration of Cinema Cocktail Social” at the TOP OF MAIN, Park City, Utah.

• January 25 – “Lights, Camera, America” activation with partners FilmUSA and Monarch at THE CABIN, Park City, Utah.

• January 26 – “Throughout Georgia Panel” at THE IMPACT LOUNGE, Park City, Utah.

The Sundance Film Festival is the largest independent film festival in the United States, bringing together the world’s leading filmmakers. (Request an invitation.)

Partnership options are available to support this initiative. Please contact us to request more information.