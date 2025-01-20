Georgians Prepare to Engage with Filmmakers and Creators at Sundance

Later this week, Georgia Entertainment will hold their “From Script to Screen” event series at the 41st annual Sundance Film Festival. These activations will spotlight the state’s locations, studio facilities, incentives and world class suppliers supporting production in Georgia. These events are presented by Trilith Institute, Film Columbus GA and Regenesis Pictures.

“Attendees are eager to learn more about the state’s resources and engage with our partners. Each of our slated events are at capacity with an impressive standby list,” said Randy Davidson, Founder & CEO of Georgia Entertainment. Other partners include Fulton Films, Cellberus, Film Savannah, Monarch, PS Atlanta, Moonshine, Explore Gwinnett, South Georgia Studios, Revolution Entertainment Services, Athens-Clarke County Unified Government and Trilith Studios.

The 2025 slate of events features the return of the “Celebration of Cinema Cocktail Social” during the festivals opening weekend. Hundreds of directors and producers will network with Georgia-based organizations to learn more about their unique offerings and services. During other activations, Georgia Entertainment’s partners will be sharing their insights on panels including a VIP brunch at the renowned Impact Lounge.

“The purpose of these events is to create an atmosphere for our partners to affirm relationships and create new connections,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “We have curated an audience that includes some of the most prolific directors and producers from around the globe.”

Before leaving for Sundance, Georgia Entertainment’s partners will kick off the festivities at the Epicurean Hotel in Atlanta for a Pre-Sundance Warmup. This invite-only affair is presented in partnership with WeAudition.

Scheduled invite-only events:

• January 22 – Pre-Sundance Warmup with Georgia Entertainment’s partners at the Office Bar inside Atlanta’s EPICUREAN HOTEL.

• January 24 – “Made In Georgia Panel” at the TOP OF MAIN, Park City, Utah.

• January 24 – “VIP Celebration of Cinema Cocktail Social” at the TOP OF MAIN, Park City, Utah.

• January 25 – “Lights, Camera, America” activation with partners FilmUSA and Monarch at THE CABIN, Park City, Utah.

• January 26 – “Throughout Georgia Panel” at THE IMPACT LOUNGE, Park City, Utah.

The Sundance Film Festival is the largest independent film festival in the United States, bringing together the world’s leading filmmakers. (Request an invitation. These events are at capacity. New requests will be placed on a standby list.)

For timely updates from Sundance, please follow our primary social pages on LinkedIn and Instagram @georgia_entertainment_news