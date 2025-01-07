January 2025: Now Filming in Georgia

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified, productions. Learn more at Georgia.org.
|Type
|Distributor/Network
|7 Little Johnstons S16
|TV Reality
|TLC/Discovery
|Behind the Curtain S5
|TV Reality
|ASO
|Beyond the Gates
|TV Series
|CBS
|Cedar Lodge
|TV Series
|Netflix
|Design Atlanta
|TV Reality
|BET+
|Dish Nation S13
|TV Reality
|FOX
|For My Man S9
|TV Reality
|TVOne
|Grosse Point Garden Society S1
|TV Series
|NBC
|Jay and Pamela
|TV Reality
|TLC
|Portia S3
|TV Reality
|FOX
|The Atlanta Opera Showcase
|TV Reality
|Vimeo
|The Last Drive-In with Joe Briggs S7
|TV Reality
|Shudder
|The Ms. Pat Show S5
|TV Series
|BET+
|Uncensored S7
|TV Reality
|TVOne
|Will Trent S3
|TV Series
|ABC