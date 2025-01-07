Georgia at Sundance 2025 – Let’s Go!

January 2025: Now Filming in Georgia

Each month we bring you a list of ongoing productions in Georgia. This information is provided by Georgia.org and reproduced by Georgia Entertainment to bring you the latest, verified, productions. Learn more at Georgia.org.

Type Distributor/Network
7 Little Johnstons S16 TV Reality TLC/Discovery
Behind the Curtain S5 TV Reality ASO
Beyond the Gates TV Series CBS
Cedar Lodge TV Series Netflix
Design Atlanta TV Reality BET+
Dish Nation S13 TV Reality FOX
For My Man S9 TV Reality TVOne
Grosse Point Garden Society S1 TV Series NBC
Jay and Pamela TV Reality TLC
Portia S3 TV Reality FOX
The Atlanta Opera Showcase TV Reality Vimeo
The Last Drive-In with Joe Briggs S7 TV Reality Shudder
The Ms. Pat Show S5 TV Series BET+
Uncensored S7 TV Reality TVOne
Will Trent S3 TV Series ABC
