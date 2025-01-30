John Thomas & Kristy Clabaugh of Element CPA Share How They’ve Expanded Their Business With Film & TV

Kristy Clabaugh and John Thomas are seasoned Certified Public Accountants with extensive experience in accounting, tax planning, and financial advisory services. Clabaugh, with over 15 years in the field, specializes in helping businesses and high-net-worth individuals minimize tax burdens while providing strategic guidance to start-ups on structuring, budgeting, and long-term planning. She also actively contributes to the entertainment industry through her roles as Treasurer on the executive boards of the Georgia Production Partnership and Women in Film & Television Atlanta.

Thomas, a CPA with dual master’s degrees in Accountancy and Business Administration from Mercer University, has dedicated his career to supporting closely held corporations and high-net-worth individuals with tax, advisory, and consulting services. Passionate about fostering business growth, he works closely with clients to implement strategies that enhance value and open doors for new opportunities.

Together, Clabaugh and Thomas have shifted their expertise toward the film and television industry, with their first official entertainment project being Signing Day, a Georgia-based production. Learn more about Element CPA and stay tuned for more announcements about Signing Day.

