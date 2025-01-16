Lux Machina Business Development Associate, Dominique Moxie, Shares How New Film Tech Embraces Crew From All Areas of Georgia

Dominique Moxie, Business Development Associate at Lux Machina, is at the forefront of innovation in filmmaking technology. Based on Stage 22 of Trilith Studios’ cutting-edge LED soundstage, Moxie works with world-class tech that has powered major projects like Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis. Originally developed for Lucasfilm’s acclaimed series The Mandalorian, this groundbreaking technology represents the future of filmmaking. A graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in Media Arts, Moxie highlights how this revolutionary tech invites creatives, cast, and crew from all disciplines to embrace a new era of storytelling.

To be included in our interviews and videos please contact us here.