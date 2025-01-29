‘Made in Georgia’ panel talks cultivating state talent at Sundance

Georgia film industry professionals gathered in Park City, UT, over the weekend to discuss the state’s film future at Sundance.

During a panel discussion called “Made in Georgia” on Jan. 24, different industry leaders talked about their views on what makes Georgia special and how it can continue to grow within a constantly changing film industry.

The panel was moderated by Georgia Entertainment CEO Randy Davidson and included Elisa Logan, a visual VFX producer and co-founder of Regenesis Pictures; Jeff Stepakoff, president of the Trilith Institute; Joel Slocumb, the film commissioner of Columbus, Ga.; and Drew Sawyer, founder of Moonshine Post.

Read more at RoughDraft Atlanta