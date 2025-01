Not counting the 2021 pandemic year when all theaters were closed, it’s the second lowest MLK 4-day weekend of the last 10 years with the marketplace now estimated to do $96.3M.

The last time it was this low was 2022 with $85M, and that’s when Paramount/Spyglass’ Scream led with a $33.8M Friday-Monday opening. Pin that overall low weekend total for all movies back then to a lack of product, even though Spider-Man: No Way Home was second with $24.2M, and some Covid jitters.

