Our Four Days at Sundance, Commentary and Observations

Commentary by Randy Davidson, CEO and Founder of Georgia Entertainment

The below originally appeared on LinkedIn. Links to images and the original posts are included below. View the official reel and recap here.

🌞 Day 1 – Sundance 🌞 We touched down in Salt Lake City yesterday to start our official activations at Sundance. I plan to share highlights throughout the weekend along with images and reels we collect.

First, our partnership with PS Atlanta was amazing. Our team was able to join others for a departure experience that is hard to explain unless you have done it. When we arrived, they grabbed all bags and sent us to a suite where all the food, drinks and everything was handled. We never went inside the airport. At departing time, we were driven to the Delta plane and boarded seamlessly. What an asset for Georgia.

When we landed in Salt Lake City, we headed to the UPS Store to pick up all the swag, Creative Economy Journals and signage needed for the events. We then unloaded all the material at Top of Main, the location for our first two events.

Seven of us are staying in an AirBNB near Park City. The snow is lighter than last year, but the forecast calls for more snow tonight. (Pictures from day 1)

🌞 Day 2 – Sundance 🌞 It started calmly at 5 PM as the Top of Main filled with our partners and approved guests. Our first event was the “Made in Georgia” panel focused on production resources for storytellers and filmmakers.

With a mix of homegrown and relocated film professionals, panel members shared their knowledge of physical, financial and intellectual resources based in Georgia. Light snacks, adult beverages and networking before and after the panel was appreciated by all of the 100+ in attendance.

🌞 And then… 🌞 At 7 PM, the VIP Celebration of Cinema began. Over 600 pre-approved professionals came through to network with our partners until closing time at 10 PM. The conversations were amazing. The feedback from our partners and emails this morning from attendees affirm these events are crucial to building lasting relationships that are clearly mutually beneficial. (Pictures from day 2)

🌞 Day 3 – What Netflix thinks – Lights, Camera, America – Sundance 🌞 Today was filled with productive one-on-one meetings leading up to our 5 PM event. There’s a grounded optimism surrounding the film and entertainment industry. In the coming days, we’ll delve deeper into the perspectives and initiatives of independent filmmakers, and the evolving role of studios in this landscape.

The “Lights, Camera, America” event, co-hosted by Monarch and Film USA, offered our partners a valuable platform for engagement. Alongside filmmakers, we connected with professionals from tax, finance, and legal sectors, all centered around the theme of U.S. production.

Dave DeVore, Netflix’s Director of Production Tax Planning & Incentives, offered insightful remarks about Georgia and the broader filmmaking community.

He emphasized Netflix’s appreciation for Georgia’s proactive approach to addressing challenges as they arise. DeVore noted that the state’s legislators and leaders understand the importance of maintaining a stable and dependable incentive and smooth audit process. He also commended ongoing initiatives to enhance accounting procedures and recognized Georgia’s longstanding dedication to film production.

It was an incredible panel with Georgia’s own Chiquita Woolfolk Banks, Esq. providing insights along with other executives. The panel was moderated by Marco Cordova, CPA. (Pictures from day 3)

🌞 Day 4: Impact Lounge, A sleeker setting 🌞 Hosting multiple activations at festivals has proven beneficial for our partners and attendees. Yesterday marked our final event for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival: the “Throughout Georgia” panel at The Impact Lounge.

This session showcased Georgia’s diverse filming locations, support organizations, and industry experts. A significant focus was on the state’s advancements in technology, workforce training, and education, which have become integral to Georgia’s cultural foundation.

As we depart, I’m so proud of our team for their hard work. Organizing and orchestrating these events is an extremely difficult task. Thank you Jezlan Moyet, Jennifer Reynolds, Lauren Spaulding, Rosa Waite, Sakinah Bennett, Crizz Quinn, Jim Groff, Dave Warner, Adam Johnson and Cassietta Jones. (Pictures from day 4)