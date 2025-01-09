Rebate increase to Savannah Entertainment Production Incentive

At the November 2024 Savannah Economic Development Authority (SEDA) Board of Directors meeting, the board of directors voted unanimously to approve an increase in the Savannah Entertainment Production Incentive rebate from $100,000 to $175,000 for feature films and $250,000 to $300,000 for television or internet-distributed episodic productions. Additionally, the SEDA board approved the change in guidelines that productions must have a qualified spend in Chatham County of $1 million to receive the rebate.

The Savannah Entertainment Production Incentive was created in 2015 and is managed by the Savannah Regional Film Commission. Partnered with the state’s tax credit existing incentives, the incentive has helped grow a sustainable production industry in Chatham County creating robust economic impact over the past nine years.

“The Savannah Entertainment Production Incentive has done exactly what it was designed to do and that is to grow the entertainment production industry in Savannah,” said Savannah Economic Development Authority President and CEO Trip Tollison. “The change to the incentive dollar amount and guidelines keeps us on the radar as the ideal location for productions.”

Savannah Regional Film Commission Executive Director Walker Dalton added, “Savannah remains committed to the film and television industry with an aggressive and updated incentive as the industry continues to evolve.”

Recent productions in Savannah include The Fabulous Four, Fly Me to the Moon, Divorce in the Black and Clint Eastwood’s recently released Juror #2.

The Savannah Entertainment Production Incentive new incentive and guidelines became available January 1, 2025. Details of the incentive are available https://www.filmsavannah.org/incentives/.