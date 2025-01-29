Recap with Reel & Photos: Georgia Entertainment’s “From Script to Screen” at Sundance Film Festival 2025

Georgia Entertainment and its partners made an incredible impact at the 41st annual Sundance Film Festival, the largest independent film festival in the United States. Sundance is the ultimate gathering of original storytellers and filmmakers seeking new voices and fresh perspectives. Together with our partners, we shined the spotlight on the cinematic achievements and industry infrastructure in the Peach State to ensure Georgia remains on the minds of top domestic and international filmmakers.

See additional links below for further pictures and coverage.

Georgia Entertainment’s slate of multi-day programming kicked off with the “Made in Georgia” panel discussion and VIP networking at the Top of Main. On the panel, Jeffrey Stepakoff (Trilith Institute), Joel Slocumb (Film ColumbusGA), Elisa Logan (Regenesis Pictures), and Drew Sawyer (Moonshine Post) shared their insights on industry trends and their unique services, offerings, funds and incentives.

Over 600 guests from around the globe participated in the following “Celebration of Cinema” invite-only affair. Top filmmakers, producers, directors, studio executives and creatives came together to experience Georgia’s thriving industry draped in Southern hospitality. While the reliability of Georgia’s incentive remains a key factor to productions, it seems that the state’s workforce, infrastructure and resources are now driving collaborations with Georgia-based industry leaders for projects at all stages of development.

The following day, Georgia Entertainment and its partners were out in force at the “Lights. Camera. America!” event produced in partnership with Monarch Private Capital and FilmUSA. Alongside filmmakers, we connected with professionals from tax, finance and legal sectors, all centered around the theme of bringing production back to the U.S. Dave DeVore, Netflix’s director of production tax planning & incentives, offered insightful remarks about Georgia and the broader filmmaking community. Emphasizing Netflix’s appreciation for Georgia’s proactive approach to addressing challenges as they arise, DeVore noted that the state’s legislators and leaders understand the importance of maintaining a stable and dependable incentive and smooth audit process. He also commended ongoing initiatives to enhance accounting procedures and recognized Georgia’s longstanding dedication to film production.

The Impact Lounge was home to the final Georgia Entertainment activation during the festival. Known to be the place where “Changemakers meet filmmakers,” this is the leading space where visionaries, storytellers and artists converge to harness the power of narrative and film to drive positive societal change.

This set the stage for the “Throughout Georgia” panel discussion focused on the state’s advancements in technology, workforce training and education, which have become integral to Georgia’s cultural foundation. Featured speakers included Tyler Blackwell (Cellberus Communications), Walker Dalton (Savannah Regional Film Commission), Elisa Logan (Regenesis Pictures), and Jeffrey Stepakoff (Trilith Institute).

For more pictures, imagery and commentary, visit our Instagram or LinkedIn pages.

Photo credit: Rosa Waite & Crizz Quinn