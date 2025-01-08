Savannah Film Studios Expands Backlot With New Production Facility

Georgia’s Savannah College of Art and Design has launched the second phase of its film studio backlot.

The 11-acre, three-phase expansion now includes the backlot, new state-of-the-art production, modern costume design sewing labs, classrooms, an LED volume stage for virtual productions, a hair and makeup studio and a massive, high-tech prop making shop with tools for woodcutting, welding and painting.

Speaking with Variety about the new phase, SCAD president Paula Wallace says, “This costume-and-production expansion of the SCAD Backlot and Savannah Film Studios goes well beyond additional square footage, serving as a testament to SCAD’s commitment to cultivating industry-ready talent. A new building tailored for this much-lauded degree program at SCAD provides students with the same cutting-edge tech they will encounter in professional production studios, better preparing them for careers in costume design and beyond.”

