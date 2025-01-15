SCAD Partners with Provost Studio for Innovative XR Technology Class

Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), in partnership with industry leader Provost Studio, announces the launch of “Exploring XR Technology: Virtual Environments & Immersive Experiences,” groundbreaking course designed to immerse students in cutting-edge Extended Reality (XR) technology. Running during the Winter 2025 term at SCAD Atlanta, the course brings together academic excellence and real-world industry insights to prepare students for the future of immersive design.

The course leverages SCAD’s state-of-the-art LED volume and Unreal Engine platforms, providing approximately 20 students with hands-on experience in creating virtual environments that solve real-world challenges. With a focus on Sports, Financial Services, and Healthcare, the class encourages students to push the boundaries of XR technology while gaining insight into its transformative potential across multiple industries.

“A Game-Changer for XR Education”

“This partnership with SCAD represents an exciting step forward in how we approach education and innovation in XR technology,” said Peter Provost, President & Director of Design at Provost Studio. “As an industry first, this course exemplifies how academic and professional collaboration can push boundaries and set new benchmarks for immersive design and corporate video content. By combining SCAD’s exceptional talent with Provost Studio’s expertise, we are equipping the next generation of designers to tackle complex challenges and redefine industry

standards.”

Key Industry Focus Areas

Students will explore XR applications through three key verticals:

Sports and Fan Engagement: Enhancing fan experiences with immersive XR content

for events like game day or race day.

Enhancing fan experiences with immersive XR content for events like game day or race day. Financial Services: Transforming complex financial data into intuitive, impactful

narratives using XR.

Transforming complex financial data into intuitive, impactful narratives using XR. Healthcare: Leveraging XR to improve patient care and medical training through simulations and virtual guidance.

Industry Integration and Real-World Relevance

To ensure students ’projects align with market needs, the course will feature Provost Studio’s clients as guest jurors throughout the semester. Leaders from these Fortune 500 organizations and professional sports teams will provide feedback and industry-based insights at key checkpoints, culminating in a final presentation in March 2025.

Deliverables and Impact

Students will produce three distinct XR solutions—one per vertical—supported by 3D Unreal Engine models, comprehensive project documentation, and one-page summaries outlining the potential industry impact of their work. These projects will not only serve as a proof of concept but also position Provost Studio as a thought leader in XR innovation.

Provost Studio’s Vision for the Future

This partnership aligns with Provost Studio’s mission to advance XR technology in virtual production within the corporate and sports space. Beyond fostering innovative solutions, the class will act as a talent pipeline, connecting Provost Studio with SCAD’s top graduates to meet the growing demand for XR expertise in corporate video production and immersive storytelling. “Virtual Production has already drastically changed the way we create media in entertainment, and we are just starting to see the effective use of digital worlds to captivate audiences in broadcast. We are so very excited to partner with Provost Studio in researching and prototyping groundbreaking ways in which to make data more engaging with technologies that can display more than one dimension.”

Eric Allen-Associate Chair of Interactive Design and Game Development (ITGM)

Associate Chair of Motion Media (MOME) SCAD Atlanta