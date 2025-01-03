SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace Receives Presidential Citizens Medal

The Presidential Citizens Medal is awarded to citizens of the United States of America who have performed exemplary deeds of service for their country or their fellow citizens. President Biden believes these Americans are bonded by their common decency and commitment to serving others. The country is better because of their dedication and sacrifice.

A lifelong educator and trailblazer of the arts, Paula Wallace dreamt of a school that would transform how we think about professional education. By establishing the esteemed Savannah College of Art and Design and serving as its president, she has guided thousands of students into creative industries.

President Wallace, along with the other esteemed 2024 recipients of this prestigious honor, were presented the medal in a private ceremony with President Biden, followed by a reception for family and friends.

The awards were presented at the White House on January 2, 2025.

