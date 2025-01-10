SCAD TVfest Returns for 13th Annual Event February 5-7, 2025

Georgia’s only festival dedicated to television and digital media, SCAD TVfest will return to Atlanta Wednesday, Feb. 5 through Friday, Feb. 7, 2025.

Entering its 13th year, SCAD’s international television festival focuses on design, creativity, and innovation in television and media production. TVfest brings together professionals from all aspects of content production, including broadcast, cable, streaming, web, social media, and advertising to discuss current industry trends and showcase the best content airing and streaming today. Invited guests and festival programming support students enrolled in SCAD’s top-ranked degree programs, including acting, animation, film and television, production design, sound design, and more.

Honorees at last year’s SCAD TVfest included Matt Bomer, Joel Kim Booster, Kelsey Grammer, George Lopez, Sonequa Martin-Green, Charlotte Stoudt, Josie Totah, and Ken Watanabe. Featured TV shows in 2024 included Fellow Travelers, Loot, Tokyo Vice, The Gilded Age, Manhunt, The Morning Show, Hazbin Hotel, My Adventures with Superman, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, We’re Here, Sort Of, Resident Alien, Lopez vs. Lopez, Frasier, and more.

Past SCAD TVfest honorees include Wes Bentley, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lucia Aniello, David Boreanaz, Zach Braff, Connie Britton, Alan Cumming, Paul W. Downs, Jenna Elfman, Judy Greer, Angie Harmon, Ed Helms,Ellie Kemper, Jennifer Morrison, Randall Park, Phylicia Rashad, Christina Ricci, Jen Statsky, Lili Taylor, Milo Ventimiglia, Kaci Walfall, the cast of Yellowjackets, the cast of How to Get Away with Murder, and the cast of New Amsterdam. Shows from ABC, A&E, Amazon, AMC, BBC America, Cartoon Network, CBS, Cinemax, CNN, Comedy Central, The CW, Disney+, FOX, Freeform, FX, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Hulu, National Geographic, NBC, Netflix, Nickelodeon, OWN, Peacock, Showtime, STARZ, TBS, TNT, WGN, and more have been featured at SCAD TVfest over the past 13 years.

SCAD TVfest attracts industry-leading producers, directors, writers, and actors to SCAD’s award-winning Midtown Atlanta location. Screenings and programming in 2025 will take place at SCADshow theater in Atlanta, a premier destination for arts, culture, and entertainment in the heart of Midtown. Featuring two state-of-the-art theaters—a 700-seat main stage and an intimate 130-seat space—both equipped with industry-leading projection and sound technology, SCADshow offers unparalleled cinema and live-show experiences.