SCAD TVfest Reveals Honorees and Lineup for 13th Annual Celebration in Midtown Atlanta

The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) today announces that SCAD TVfest will return to Atlanta Feb. 5–7, 2025. Now in its 13th year, the university’s signature event celebrating the best in television and streaming will take place at the state-of-the art SCADshow theater.

“SCADshow lights up Midtown Atlanta this winter with SCAD TVfest: the best of everything new-and-now on television,” said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. “Whether you want to see the latest new series before all your friends or you’re an industry insider scouting for new talent, SCAD TVfest, the largest TV festival at any university on the planet, delivers. Pros will want to be first in line to see the new SCAD Film Studios in Midtown debuting at this year’s festival. No need to change the channel: SCAD TVfest has you queued up with current hits, sneak peeks, and dazzling stars. I’ll save you a seat!”

