SCAD TVfest tickets and schedule now available!

Plan your SCAD TVfest experience

SCAD TVfest returns to SCADshow Feb. 5-7 to celebrate all things TV and streaming! Join fellow TV fans and industry insiders for a week of sneak-peek screenings and exclusive discussions with the stars and creators behind your favorite programs. Explore the festival schedule and make your plan to binge the best in TV, streaming, and creative technology.

This year’s star lineup of honorees includes the Duffer Brothers — the creators of Netflix’s Stranger Things — and TV luminaries like Hiroyuki Sanada, Laverne Cox, Noah Centineo, and Uzo Aduba.

Read more at SCAD TVfest