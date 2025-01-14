Stranger Things’ Duffer Brothers to Receive Variety Showrunner Award at 2025 SCAD TVfest

Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers will receive the Variety Showrunner Award at the 13th annual SCAD TVfest next month. The university’s signature event celebrating the best in TV and streaming, SCAD TVfest will screen at the state-of-the art SCADshow theater in Midtown Atlanta Feb. 5–7, 2025.

The Duffer Brothers write, direct, and executive produce Stranger Things, which is Netflix’s most popular English-language series of all time. The series wrapped production on its fifth and final season in December 2024 and will premiere later this year.

“I wish we could have eleven seasons of Stranger Things. My world — not to mention my kids’ world — has been turned upside down by this groundbreaking Netflix series launched back in 2016,” said Variety TV editor Michael Schneider. “And behind this funny, scary, wild trip back to the 1980s have been the Duffer Brothers. They’ve made me care for Hopper and Joyce, root for Mike and Eleven, relate to Dustin and Lucas — and of course, fear the Demogorgon, the Mind Flayer, Vecna and, yes, the Soviets. I’ll be running up that hill for Season 5 when it finally returns this year.”

Read more at SCAD TVfest