Sundance Institute Announces 2025 Screenwriters Lab and Screenwriters Intensive Fellows

Today the nonprofit Sundance Institute announced the fellows selected for the 2025 Screenwriters Lab and Screenwriters Intensive programs, which provide emerging artists with a creative and nurturing space to develop their first and second independent features. The 10 projects for the Screenwriters Lab were selected from over 3,380 submissions, and 11 fellows will work under the guidance of accomplished creative advisors to develop their scripts. The Screenwriters Lab will take place from January 18–22 at the Sundance Mountain Resort in Utah.

The lab will be led by Michelle Satter (Founding Senior Director, Sundance Institute’s Artist Programs) and Ilyse McKimmie (Deputy Director, Feature Film Program), with Artistic Director Scott Frank and Co-Artistic Director Jessie Nelson and creative advisors Ritesh Batra, Scott Z. Burns, Linda Yvette Chávez, Marielle Heller, Nicole Kassell, Walter Mosley, Nicole Perlman, Howard A. Rodman, Dana Stevens, Tyger Williams, Virgil Williams, and Doug Wright. In addition, advisors Joan Tewkesbury and Bill Wheeler led pre-lab writing workshops with the fellows.

