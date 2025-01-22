The First Annual Georgia Behind the Lens Awards – Recognizing Below-the-Line Heroes

The First Annual Georgia Behind the Lens Awards will take place on February 23, 2025, at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center, Dunwoody, GA, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This highly anticipated benefit gala will celebrate the invaluable contributions of below-the-line professionals who play a crucial role in Georgia’s thriving television and film productions.

The event will benefit RE:IMAGINE, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the future of Georgia’s entertainment industry by fostering opportunities for creative professionals and advancing educational initiatives.

The gala is a collaborative effort by Assembly Atlanta, NBC Universal, Georgia Entertainment, Discover Dunwoody, and Marriott International. The evening will feature an awards ceremony, live music, delicious food, and networking opportunities. The event will recognize the dedication and talent of professionals who make behind-the-scenes productions possible, including location managers, production assistants, and many more who are often the unsung heroes of productions.

Read more at Funwoody.com