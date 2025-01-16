The State of Esports in Georgia: Truett McConnell’s League of Legends places 2nd, TJ Stephens – Student Leader of The Year, and more!

Happy New Year and welcome to the State of Esports.

We’ll start off with an update carrying over from the fall 2024 season – Congratulations go out to the Truett McConnel Bears League of Legends team for their second place finish in the Fall NACE Open Plus Season – with that goes a shoutout to senior Landon Guthrie being named team Most Valuable Player.

Truett McConnell is actively recruiting so if you are a Senior in high School interested in competing in esports in College in Georgia – check them out.

Watch for more updates here on Georgia Entertainment News and future episodes of the ‘State of Esports’ brought to you by Skillshot Media, Ghost Gaming and the Georgia Esports League.