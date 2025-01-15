Trilith Institute to partner with Georgia Entertainment at Sundance

Trilith Institute is joining Georgia Entertainment at the 41st annual Sundance Film Festival as a presenting partner of its “From Script to Screen” programming. These events are designed for filmmakers, producers and directors attending the Sundance Film Festival to spotlight the state’s locations, infrastructure, world class studio facilities and incentives.

“Georgia is a leading film and TV production hub, and the Trilith Institute is proud to be part of this extraordinary community. At the heart of our mission is a commitment to fostering the next generation of storytellers and equipping them to create meaningful, culture-enriching content,” says Jeffrey Stepakoff, President of Trilith Institute. “Participating in this year’s Sundance Film Festival alongside Georgia Entertainment provides an unparalleled opportunity to highlight the exceptional talent and resources our state offers, as well as our dedication to innovation and collaboration in filmmaking. Together, we are shaping the future of storytelling right here in Georgia.”

Georgia Entertainment President, Jezlan Moyet, said, “Trilith Institute is a leading example of the great resources Georgia has to offer to filmmakers with unparalleled creative support and a dedication to fostering a full entertainment ecosystem. We are proud to partner with them as we return to the Sundance Film Festival for our second year. Our mission is to continue to elevate opportunities for our partners to positively impact the future of film in the Peach State.”

The festival will be held Thursday, Jan. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

Scheduled invite-only events:

• January 22 – Pre-Sundance Warmup with Georgia Entertainment’s partners at the Office Bar inside Atlanta’s EPICUREAN HOTEL.

• January 24 – “Made In Georgia Panel” at the TOP OF MAIN, Park City, Utah.

• January 24 – “VIP Celebration of Cinema Cocktail Social” at the TOP OF MAIN, Park City, Utah.

• January 25 – “Lights, Camera, America” activation with partners FilmUSA and Monarch at THE CABIN, Park City, Utah.

• January 26 – “Throughout Georgia Panel” at THE IMPACT LOUNGE, Park City, Utah.

The Sundance Film Festival is the largest independent film festival in the United States, bringing together the world’s leading filmmakers. (Request an invitation.)