WATCH: Executive Director Ray Ezelle Highlights Dunwoody As A Destination for Entertainment

Ray Ezelle serves as the Executive Director of Discover Dunwoody, a destination marketing organization dedicated to promoting tourism in the vibrant city just north of Atlanta. With a mission to highlight Dunwoody’s unique offerings, Ezelle has embraced Georgia’s thriving film and creative arts industries as vital contributors to the region’s economic strength. Since stepping into his role in 2021, Ezelle has leveraged his extensive experience in hospitality sales, marketing, events, and business development to position Discover Dunwoody as a key player in the state’s entertainment and creative sectors.

Under Ezelle’s leadership, Discover Dunwoody has forged impactful partnerships with organizations such as the Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia (ETAG), which he helped launch, as well as the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition (GSEC) and Georgia Production Partnership (GPP). These collaborations, combined with grassroots initiatives like Dunwoody’s “Funwoody” have bolstered the city’s visibility while educating the community about the economic potential of Georgia’s film industry. Ezelle’s work not only celebrates the creative spirit of the Peach State but also ensures that Dunwoody remains a compelling destination for both residents and visitors alike.

To watch the full interview, visit Funwoody.com.