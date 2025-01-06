Weekend Box Office Results: First Weekend Of 2025 Heads To $105M+; ‘Mufasa’ Reigns With $23M+

The first weekend of 2025 — which sources have declared “a normal year” — is eyeing a grand estimated total of $105.5M for all movies, which is certainly better at +23% than the first weekend of 2024 which did $85.9M, per Box Office Mojo. Overall, it was a blasé frame of holiday carryovers without any new wide releases: one of three currently in 2025 along with Oct. 31 and Dec. 12.

The first weekend currently ranks second on a post-COVID basis to that of 2023 when the holdover success of Avatar: The Way With Water and M3GAN delivered a $106.2M marketplace. We did not hear of any major theater closures (yet) due to Winter Storm Blair, which is expected to impact over 60 million people, per CNN, from the Plains to the East Coast with a mix of snow, ice and blizzard conditions. For fun, just to juxtapose that number next to the moviegoing public, Deadpool & Wolverine, the highest attended film of 2024, pulled in 13.6 million per EntTelligence.

