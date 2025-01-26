Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Flight Risk’ Lifts Lionsgate To Second No. 1 Opening Of 2025 With $12M+

It’s bound to be one of the lowest overall grossing weekends of 2025 with around $70.2M for all movies, and there’s not even a snowstorm to blame.

That’s how this part of the calendar typically swings at the box office. A year ago at this time, all titles counted $54.5M per Box Office Mojo, and that was the second worst weekend of 2024. For all the blah-blah from distribution heads that moviegoing can be a 52 weekend business, there are just some dead zones on the calendar. Today, it’s a run-up to the Super Bowl with Commanders vs. Eagles and Bills vs. Chiefs, so don’t expect any guys to go to the movies. Hopefully this weekend doesn’t come in lower than what we are seeing here.

