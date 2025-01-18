Will Forsyth County be the next entertainment hub in Georgia? Some say the area is ready for lights, cameras and action!

As film and entertainment projects boom throughout Georgia, industry professionals say Forsyth County could become a hub for the “creative economy.”

Georgia Entertainment CEO Randy Davidson found his passion for creative industries through the artistic talents of his two daughters.

He says that there was little opportunity in Georgia for creative work when he was young, but that the growing film and entertainment industries have created jobs in art, music, writing, e-sports, television and movies that appeal to younger generations.

By 2015, Davidson had begun to recognize the impact that creative industries have on the economy broadly, and he set out to “evangelize” for what he calls the creative economy.

"One thing that's unique, but hasn't been covered very much, is the convergence of the creative industries," said Davidson. "Let's say you're building a game. It's got music in it, animation, videography, somebody wrote a story. It could become a movie too."