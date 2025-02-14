2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival Slate Announced

The 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival is rolling out the red carpet today with its highly-anticipated 32nd edition lineup, featuring a stellar Opening Night TV Premiere alongside a broad slate of Feature Films, TV projects, and XR Experiences set to debut March 7-14, 2025.

Continuing its legacy of championing groundbreaking work through its eclectic mix of genre-busting projects, the 2025 SXSW Film & TV program includes 96 Features including 82 World Premieres, 3 International Premieres, 3 North American Premieres, 2 U.S. Premieres, 6 Texas Premieres + 57 Short Films and 18 Music Videos. The TV Program includes 16 TV projects, with 5 TV premieres, 4 TV Spotlight, and 7 Independent TV Pilots. There are 31 projects in the XR Experience Program, including 15 in XR Experience Competition and 16 in XR Experience Spotlight.

The festival’s Opening Night TV Premiere is the eagerly anticipated Apple TV+ The Studio, starring Seth Rogen, who also serves as showrunner, writer, director, and executive producer alongside Emmy Award-nominee Evan Goldberg.

