Trilith Institute collaborates on non-profit production company to advance independent filmmaking

A-Story Entertainment, a new nonprofit production company, is proud to announce its launch along with an Impact Film Fund to support independent creators. Focused on making the work of writers a reality while advancing independent storytelling in Georgia and beyond, this groundbreaking initiative provides a complete alternative to the traditional studio system while fostering a thriving entertainment ecosystem in the Southeast.

In collaboration with the Trilith Institute, A-Story Entertainment will leverage the Institute’s commitment to developing the next generation of storytellers by creating a direct pipeline for talent. Through its educational programs and workforce development initiatives, the Trilith Institute will feed emerging creators into A-Story Entertainment’s production pipeline, ensuring that local talent has the tools and opportunities to develop their projects and careers without leaving Georgia.

Led by industry veteran and Trilith Institute CEO Jeffrey Stepakoff, A-Story Entertainment is a one-of-a-kind nonprofit production company dedicated to identifying and nurturing the next generation of talent. Unlike traditional production companies, A-Story focuses on developing intellectual property and empowering diverse and underrepresented filmmakers by providing resources and access to create projects that begin, develop, and thrive locally. This initiative addresses a significant gap in Georgia’s entertainment ecosystem: the need for local development, writer’s rooms, and content creation that ensures both above- and below-the-line talent can live and work in Georgia.

The fund will prioritize the development of episodic television pilots, which provide sustainable storytelling opportunities and training pathways for diverse, underrepresented emerging and established writers. A-Story Entertainment plans to support approximately 12 projects, with a focus on fostering voices from Georgia, the Southeastern U.S., and beyond. By investing in intellectual property at its earliest stages, the fund will create a pipeline for projects to be developed, produced, and distributed globally. Contributors to the fund will see a return on investment, ensuring a sustainable model for independent filmmaking.

“Independent creators have long sought alternatives to the studio system, and that’s exactly what we’re building,” said Stepakoff, President of A-Story Entertainment and CEO of Trilith Institute. “We are offering opportunities that simply don’t exist elsewhere, reshaping the future of our industry by ensuring productions aren’t just shot in this region—they’re born and developed here. This impact fund guarantees that storytellers have the resources to create and thrive in a dynamic local ecosystem, while also generating significant and enduring economic activity throughout the region.”

A-Story Entertainment is represented by Erik Hyman, partner and co-chair of Paul Hastings Global Entertainment and Media practice.