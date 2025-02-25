Savannah Actor Has Strong Supporting Role in Captain America: Brave New World

Georgia actor William Mark McCullough heads into action alongside Anthony Mackie in Marvel Studios’ “Captain America: Brave New World,” released in U.S. theaters on Feb. 14 from Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

In this latest installment directed by Julius Onah, the high-flying hero Sam Wilson (Mackie) has officially taken up the mantle of Captain America. After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

McCullough joins the all-star cast that also includes Harrison Ford, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Carl Lumbly, Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, and Tim Blake Nelson.

McCullough portrays Commander Dennis Dunphy, a Navy SEAL and old friend of Sam Wilson.

After being asked for help by Wilson, Dunphy is set on a collision course with the film’s villain. In the Marvel comics Dennis Dunphy is known as “Demolition Man,” who is a friend and ally of Captain America.

Moviegoers will recognize McCullough from many standout film roles starting with his breakout as a co-pilot and drug smuggler opposite Tom Cruise in the Doug Liman biopic, American Made. Since then, he has emerged as a mafia enforcer for Nicolas Cage in the Steven C. Miller crime drama, Arsenal, a co-worker to Channing Tatum in the Steven Soderbergh comedy, Logan Lucky, a tough cop alongside Glenn Close and Amy Adams in the Ron Howard biopic, Hillbilly Elegy, and opposite Mahershala Ali in the Civil War epic, Free State of Jones.

In addition, McCullough has appeared in numerous television shows, including recurring roles on AppleTV’s Manhunt, Netflix’s Sweet Magnolias, Spectrum’s L.A.’s Finest, Fox’s The Gifted, PBS’s Mercy Street, and WGN’s Underground among others. He has guest starred on The Resident, The Walking Dead, DC Universe’s Swamp Thing, Cobra Kai, Quantum Leap, Panhandle, The Outsider, and Saints & Sinners.

When the award-winning actor is not working in front of the camera, he is creating behind the scenes. Most recently, he wrote and directed the frightening supernatural drama, A Savannah Haunting. Now available on streaming platforms, the feature film was inspired by and shot on-location in Savannah at the actual haunted house that imposed chilling experiences on his family for years. He is also the co-president of the production company, Fort Argyle Films.