African Film Festival Atlanta 2025 announces partnership, official selections

The African Film Festival Atlanta (AFFATL) powered by the African Film & Arts Foundation Inc. (AFAF) is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with the Nollywood Travel Film Festival (NTFF), Nigeria’s premier travel film festival. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in promoting African cinema, storytelling, and culture on a global scale. The AFFATL is scheduled for March 13 – 17, 2025.

The goal of AFFATL is to be part of the conversation as well as provide action-driven input in improving the image of the continent through the showcase of films that change the narrative of people of African descent. By integrating with Atlanta’s unique features as a dynamic social, educational, artistic, cultural and film production hub, AFFATL’s goal is to showcase passions, subtleties and trends in African cinema.

Celebrating the Power of Nollywood Beyond Borders

Launched in 2017 in Toronto, Canada, the Nollywood Travel Film Festival (NTFF) is dedicated to taking Nigerian cinema to international destinations. The festival has showcased the richness of Nollywood in cities like New York, Atlanta, Berlin, Oslo, and Amsterdam, creating opportunities for filmmakers, actors, and producers to connect with new audiences, secure trade deals and explore financing options.

“This partnership is an incredible opportunity for us to support the growth of African cinema,” notes Mojisola Sonoiki, Festival Director of AFFATL. “Together with the Nollywood Travel Film Festival, we are not just showcasing films but building global networks, uncovering new markets, and inspiring future generations of African storytellers.”

Expanding Horizons for African Filmmakers and Audiences

Founder and Festival Director of NTFF Mykel Parish expresses his enthusiasm around this collaboration, “We are excited to bring this unique celebration of Nigeria cinema to Atlanta and look forward to sharing the magic of Nollywood with our audience at the African Film Festival Atlanta. With our focus on bringing the best of Nollywood to diverse audiences, NTFF has redefined how Nigerian cinema is perceived around the world. This partnership with AFFATL will take this mission further, offering filmmakers, producers, and industry stakeholders even more avenues to connect, collaborate, and create.”

Through this partnership, AFFATL will support NTFF’s mission of fostering cultural exchange and innovation by amplifying the voices of African filmmakers and offering a platform for their stories to thrive internationally.

As part of this partnership, AFFATL and NTFF will host several events to celebrate African cinema and its global impact. Stay tuned for more details about upcoming screenings, masterclasses, and networking sessions!