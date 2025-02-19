Aprio Launches Aprio Legal: To Debut in Arizona Market

Aprio , the 25th largest business advisory and accounting firm in the U.S., and Radix Law, a full-service business law firm based in Arizona, announced today they have entered into an exclusive letter of intent to join together as Aprio Legal, LLC, a full-service, Alternative Business Service (ABS) law firm ready to serve entrepreneurs and business leaders with a holistic approach. The combination is expected to be finalized in late spring.

This strategic collaboration with Radix Law and Aprio – together joining as Aprio Legal – will reimagine the client experience by offering entrepreneurs and business owners a one-stop destination to address both business and legal challenges with forward-thinking solutions. Clients can seamlessly and efficiently connect with experienced tax advisors, CPAs, transaction advisors, wealth advisors, and attorneys in one place, empowering them to build and grow their businesses with confidence.

Aprio Legal and Radix Law, separately, are already licensed law firms by Arizona’s ABS Program. Aprio received licensing approval in May 2024. Upon the completion of the combination, both entities will operate as Aprio Legal.

“We are thrilled to be the first national accounting and advisory firm to open an ABS law firm and join forces with Radix Law – a combination we know will be a powerful force in Arizona for entrepreneurs and businesses,” said Richard Kopelman, CEO of Aprio. “At Aprio, we are focused on our commitment to building the firm of the future and reimagining the client experience. Aprio Legal is an important part of that commitment. Our firms are both like-minded and entrepreneurial, and together as Aprio Legal we will continue to pioneer the legal profession.”

Radix Law, approved by the Arizona Supreme Court in 2021, is the first ABS law firm in the U.S. to operate as a multi-lawyer, full-service law firm, combining both lawyer and non-lawyer owners. The firm includes 15 experienced lawyers who provide a full suite of legal services to clients, including estate planning, corporate transactions, commercial litigation, real estate, and business law.

“This is an incredible leap forward in the evolution of Radix Law and an exciting time for our business as we join forces with Aprio to establish Aprio Legal,” said Andy Kvesic, CEO and Managing Partner of Radix Law. “Our clients are our priority, and with Aprio Legal, we will have the added resources to deliver an even more personalized and comprehensive approach to help them grow.”

Over the coming months, the two entities will work together to determine the optimal structure for collaboration that honors the intent and rules of the Arizona ABS program.