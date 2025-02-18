Ashley Woitena Named Finalist for VisitColumbusGA President and CEO Position

Ashley Woitena has been named the sole finalist for the President and Chief Executive Officer position with VisitColumbusGA, the organization responsible for promoting tourism for Columbus, Georgia. The announcement was made by Pace Halter, Chair of the VisitColumbusGA Board this week.

Woitena will be replacing long-term tourism leader Peter Bowden, who retired from the the convention and visitors bureau at the end of 2024.

“With her extensive background in destination marketing and economic development, Ashley brings an impressive level of experience and leadership to this role,” according to Halter. “Her deep ties to Columbus, combined with her ability to drive tourism and strategic partnerships, make her an outstanding candidate to lead VisitColumbusGA into its next chapter.”

Lauren Becker, Chair of the Search Committee, added, “Ashley’s dedication to Columbus and her strategic vision for its future makes her an exceptional candidate. We are confident that her leadership will foster ongoing growth and innovation at VisitColumbusGA.”

Woitena has served in various leadership roles at VisitColumbusGA for over 17 years, with her most recent position as Senior Vice President. She has been essential in the development and execution of innovative tourism campaigns, strengthening relationships with key stakeholders, and managing high-impact events

that have contributed significantly to the local economy. She also played a pivotal role in fostering partnerships between VisitColumbusGA and Fort Moore G3 Office as well as coordinating with tourism industry leaders across the region.

Woitena is a graduate of Columbus State University with a Bachelor’s in Business Administration (Management) and a Master’s of Business Administration from Troy University. She is a Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME) and holds multiple industry certifications, showcasing her dedication to advancing tourism and hospitality initiatives in the region.

“I am honored to be considered for this opportunity to lead VisitColumbusGA and continue building on the organization’s success,” Woitena states, “Columbus is a vibrant and dynamic city, and I am excited about the potential to further enhance our destination’s appeal and economic impact.”

Georgia law requires that Woitena’s resume and application be available for public review for 14 days before the board can vote on her appointment as CEO. If approved, she is expected to begin her tenure as the organization’s leader on March 3rd . The Columbus Consolidated Government funds VisitColumbusGA through hotel/motel taxes.