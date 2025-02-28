Athens band Five Eight releases new album, to perform at SXSW

Hailing from the powerhouse Music City, Athens, GA, this legendary pop punk outfit Five Eight is fronted by Mike Mantione (vocals/guitar), Dan Horowitz (bass/vocals), Patrick Ferguson aka Tigger (drums), and Sean Dunn (guitar). Known for their frenetic fiery energy on stage, and the intense, twisted characters, singer Mike Mantione portrays in their finely-crafted songs.

Ten albums in, and a testament to their resilience and passion, Five Eight is back at it with a new album and an eagerness that harkens back to their early career. Reinvigorated and sounding better than ever! Produced by David Barbe (Drive-By Truckers, Bob Mould), Barbe, who has also performed alongside Michael Stipe of R.E.M, has helped craft what may be Five Eight’s most intense and accessible album yet.

Audiences will get a taste of what’s to come with the debut song, “Take Me To The Skate Park”, a two-and-a -half minute blast of hooks and punk rock fury, capturing the band’s signature mix of humor, intensity and cathartic energy.

The song is a raw and urgent anthem about escape, longing, and the struggle between a father and son caught in the grip of addiction.

“It’s based on an actual argument between me and my son” says Mantione. “He kept coming up to me and saying hey, Dad, take me to the skate park! Suddenly a song just came into my head out of nowhere and I started singing dad take me to the skate park. The first part of the song is that Dad sarcastically is mocking the son. The second part is the son is letting the dad know that one day he’s not gonna need to ask anymore.”

The first single, out today via Chicken Ranch Records (Austin, TX), arrives with a video directed by Jason Thrasher. Shot at SPOA, the Athens skate park, the video features a guerrilla-style live performance by Five Eight, surprising the skaters and onlookers. It also marks the video debut of Maggie Mantione, daughter of frontman Mike Mantione, portraying a precocious 12-year-old skateboarder determined to drag her reluctant, alcoholic father to the park.

Music fans can look forward to a new album, and a documentary that captures and chronicles their three-decade career of raw, high- energy performances and emotional songwriting. It’s called ‘Weirdo: The Story of Five Eight’. Directed by Atlanta-based filmmaker Marc Pilvinsky. It’s enjoyed sold-out screenings across the Southeast and will be premiering at SXSW in Austin, TX in March.

Watch the trailer Here:

Five Eight will also be performing at SXSW with several shows including a Paste Party, Chicken Ranch Records, and Jumpstart17 showcases. They’re included in Den of Geek’s SXSW Emerging Artists Spotify Playlist.

A lot to be hopeful and excited for in 2025. Thirty-seven years later they may not have made it, but they’re making it! Five Eight are still here. The same four guys. They’re alive and their longevity and long-lasting friendship is a testament to time!