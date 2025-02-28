Atlanta Actor French Stewart performs in “Bob Trevino Likes It”

Atlanta actor French Stewart, widely recognized for his unforgettable role as Harry Solomon on “3rd Rock from the Sun,” is giving a breakout performance to the big screen in the highly anticipated independent film “Bob Trevino Likes It.” The film, which has already garnered critical acclaim on the festival circuit, showcases Stewart in a nuanced and heartfelt performance, further solidifying his versatility as an actor.

Directed by Tracie Laymon, “Bob Trevino Likes It“ is a touching and humorous exploration of human connection, resilience, and the unexpected ways social media can impact our lives. The film follows a woman who reconnects with her estranged father through the unlikely medium of Facebook likes, leading to a poignant and deeply personal journey of self-discovery.

Stewart plays the role of Robert, father to Lily Trevino, played by Barbie Ferreira, best known for her role as Kat Hernandez in HBO’s hit series “Euphoria.” Stewart brings his signature charm and depth to the project, offering audiences a compelling and moving performance.

“French Stewart is absolutely sensational as a blood-related father who acts more like a wicked stepparent. It’s not even a full dramatic turn, as Bob Trevino Likes It still makes excellent use of French Stewart’s well-documented strengths as a comedic performer with some great one-liners and comedic timing. However, the more time we spend with this Bob Trevino, the more he goes from a quirky comic buffoon into an outright abusive monster. It is, without a doubt, the best performance of French Stewart’s career, and it’s not even close, said” Aiden Kelly, Collider.

Best known for his iconic comedic roles, including “Moms,” “Inspector Gadget 2” and “3rd Rock from the Sun,” Stewart continues to challenge himself with roles that push the boundaries of his craft. His latest performance in “Bob Trevino Likes It“ is no exception, demonstrating his ability to seamlessly transition between comedy and drama.

The film has already generated buzz with its festival screenings and is poised to be a breakout indie success. Audiences can expect a heartfelt, engaging story that resonates long after the credits roll.

“Bob Trevino Likes It” is a 2024 American comedy-drama film written and directed by Tracie Laymon, featuring performances by Barbie Ferreira and John Leguizamo. The film has garnered significant acclaim, both in terms of awards and critical reception.

See the trailer here.