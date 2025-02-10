Atlanta Jewish Film Festival Unveils Official Selections for 25th Anniversary Edition

The Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (AJFF) has revealed the lineup for its milestone 25th anniversary edition, running Feb. 19 to March 16. This year’s festival will present 50 films – 22 documentaries and 28 narrative works – that celebrate the diversity of Jewish experiences around the globe.

The festival will kick off with the Atlanta premiere of Bad Shabbos (2024) on Opening Night at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. Special guests include stars Kyra Sedgwick, Jon Bass, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Milayna Vayntrub, Meghan Leathers, and Theo Taplitz; director and writer Daniel Robbins; and producer Adam Mitchell.

Attendees can look forward to appearances by notable film talent and creatives throughout the festival including Janis Ian (Janis Ian: Breaking Silence), Tom Nesher (Come Closer), Sandi Dubowski (Shabbos Queen), Steve Pressman (Moses Ezekiel: Portrait of a Lost Artist), Jonathan Gruber and Matthew Lieberman (Centered: Joe Libeberman), and Radu Mihaileanu (Live and Become). This year’s lineup includes the world premiere of Charles Grodin: Rebel with a Cause and the North American premiere of Eid, the critically-acclaimed first major feature by a Bedouin-Israeli filmmaker. Highlighting themes such as LGBTQIA+ stories, women’s empowerment, global conflicts, and intersectionality, the Festival explores the global Jewish experience and its connections to the world’s diverse communities, welcoming audiences from all backgrounds without a political or religious advocacy agenda.

This year also marks the launch of the Kenny Blank Vision Initiative, an expansion that transforms the Festival into a year-round hub for film, education, and industry leadership. The initiative will expand programming in education and community relations, as well as launch a Filmmaker Fund to empower the next generation of storytellers.

“Our 25th anniversary represents a quarter-century of fostering connections and understanding through the transformative power of cinema,” said Kenny Blank, executive and artistic director of the AJFF. “This year’s lineup not only highlights stories that resonate deeply with Jewish life but also redefines what it means to be a ‘Jewish’ film. It’s about the intersection of Jewish experiences with the broader world, creating space for meaningful dialogue and connection between communities. We’re proud to offer a Festival that is inclusive, welcoming, and reflective of our shared humanity. We look forward to uniting film lovers from all walks of life to celebrate this milestone year.”

Festival Highlights and Special Events include:

Opening Night & Reception (Wednesday, Feb. 19 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre): Begin the festival with an exclusive Members-Only Gala and a screening of Bad Shabbos (2024). Young Professionals Night (Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Plaza Theatre): This night promises an evening of entertainment and connection with a 20th anniversary screening of When Do We Eat? (2005). Director Salvador Litvak and Writer Nina Litvak will be in attendance for a post-screening conversation. Field Trip Screening (Thursday, Feb. 27 at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center and Friday, Feb. 28 at the Tara Theatre): An educational initiative welcoming students from across metro Atlanta to experience the power of film and dialogue at an Atlanta premiere of the documentary Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire (2024), which will include a conversation with director and writer Oren Rudavsky. Closing Night & Awards Show (Wednesday, March 5 at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center): Celebrate the festival with Jury Award presentations, a dessert reception, and the Atlanta premiere screening of Brazil’s Cheers to Life (2025) to cap off this milestone event. Director Cris D’Amato and producer Julio Uchoa will be in attendance.



Spotlight Screenings: AJFF celebrates the brilliance of Jerry Lewis with two unforgettable screenings that showcase his artistic range: the Southeast premiere of the 2024 documentary From Darkness to Light, which explores the troubled production of The Day the Clown Cried , the notorious lost Holocaust movie that haunted him for years; and a stunning digital restoration of The Bellboy (1960). Jerry’s son, Christopher J. Lewis , joins for engaging Q&As and book signings, offering a personal glimpse into his father’s life and lasting influence.

The festival will return to theaters across metro Atlanta, including the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Springs Cinema & Taphouse Georgia Theatre Company Merchants Walk, the historic Plaza Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, and the Tara Theatre. A 10-day streaming window from March 7-16, 2025, offers 21 Features and 14 Shorts, extending the Festival’s reach to all Georgia residents.

Tickets go on sale to AJFF members on Jan. 22 and to the general public on Feb. 5. Visit AJFF.org or call the box office at 678-701-6104 for details.