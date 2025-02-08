Black History Month: Remembering Columbus native, Blues singer ‘Ma Rainey’

February is Black History Month and to celebrate, WTVM is highlighting Black history in our area throughout the month.

The Black Heritage Trail located in the heart of Columbus, Georgia, a trail of African American history that took place right here in Columbus, a trail of remembering the struggles of discrimination, segregation, and enslavement black Americans endured. As we celebrate black history month, it is vital that we remember and honor the importance of black history in our community.

30 landmarks and buildings each with a special story that dates all the way back to the 1800′s. The Ma Rainey House and Blues Museum is one of the landmarks in Columbus that you cannot miss when touring the black heritage trail. Ma Rainey or as some may call her “The Mother of Blues” was an African American blues singer from Columbus and what used to be her home is now a museum for visitors to tour.

