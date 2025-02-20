Cape Fear TV Series to Film at Assembly Studios

The Apple TV+ thriller Cape Fear is set to be filmed at Assembly Studios in Atlanta, Georgia stealing the production from neighboring North Carolina. The series, executive produced by Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg, will star Amy Adams and Javier Bardem. It is based on John D. MacDonald’s novel The Executioners, previously adapted into films in 1962 and 1991.

The ten-episode series follows Amanda (Adams) and Steve Bowden, a married couple whose lives are disrupted when Max Cady (Bardem), a convicted killer from their past, is released from prison. The series is categorized as a Hitchcockian thriller and examines America’s interest in true crime.

Filming will take place at Assembly Studios in Doraville, Georgia. The facility has become a key production hub due to its infrastructure and available tax incentives.

