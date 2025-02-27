Columbus Film Office: Next Quarterly Meeting Announced for April 10

Special speakers, recent activity and upcoming opportunities in the region to be featured at the April 10 event. Space is limited, please RSVP here.

The Columbus Film Office will host their next quarterly meeting at the Patrick Theatre inside The Columbus Museum on April 10. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses from Georgia and beyond and provide an opportunity to share information about activity in the region. The event is scheduled from 3 – 5 p.m.

The meeting will be facilitated by Columbus Film Office. The purpose of the meeting is to gather those interested in the entertainment industry in one place to hear about Columbus’ film and entertainment business and learn from industry experts.

“We look forward to updating the Columbus community about the opportunities upcoming in 2025,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus film commissioner.

Featured speaker for the event is David Sutherland, a senior-lecturer at University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business and an expert on the economics of the creative economy.

Additional details will be released soon. This event will begin at 3 p.m. and end promptly at 5 p.m. on April 10. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP as space is limited. To request your invitation please RSVP here.