Come See Me in the Good Light Wins Festival Favorite Award at 2025 Sundance Film Festival and 2026 Sundance Film Festival Dates Revealed

Today the Sundance Film Festival announced its final award for the 2025 edition: Come See Me in the Good Light in the Premieres category received the Festival Favorite Award, voted for by the audiences from all the new feature films presented at the 2025 Festival. Other award winners were previously announced at a ceremony at The Ray Theatre in Park City, Utah, on January 31. Looking ahead to next year, Sundance Institute also announced today the dates for the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, taking place in person in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, from January 22–February 1, 2026.

“The past 11 days of the Festival have been a meaningful opportunity to connect as a community in support of independent storytelling,” said Amanda Kelso, Acting CEO, Sundance Institute. “We look forward to being reunited with audiences, artists, industry, and press next January for another edition of the Festival.”

“Throughout the Festival we saw audiences moved by Andrea Gibson’s and Megan Falley’s journeys in Come See Me in the Good Light. Festival goers embraced the humor and heartbreak of this intimate documentary directed by Ryan White, as it speaks to art and love and reminds us what it means to be alive as we face mortality,” added Kim Yutani, Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming.

“As this year’s Festival comes to a close, we’re already looking ahead to 2026 and what will no doubt be an unforgettable experience!” said Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming. “We invite you to save the date and get ready to join us in Park City and Salt Lake City one year from now at Sundance 2026; it will be a Festival you won’t want to miss!”

FESTIVAL FAVORITE AWARD

Chosen by audience votes from the feature films screening at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, the Festival Favorite Award was presented to Come See Me in the Good Light / U.S.A. (Director and Producer: Ryan White, Producers: Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro, Stef Willen) –– Two poets, one incurable cancer diagnosis. Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley go on an unexpectedly funny and poignant journey through love, life, and mortality. World Premiere. Documentary.

The top five runners-up for the 2025 Sundance Film Festival Festival Favorite are:

Deaf President Now! / U.S.A. (Directors and Producers: Nyle DiMarco, Davis Guggenheim, Producers: Jonathan King, Amanda Rohlke, Michael Harte) –– During eight tumultuous days in 1988 at the world’s only Deaf university, four students must find a way to lead an angry mob — and change the course of history. World Premiere. Documentary. Available online for Public.

The Alabama Solution / U.S.A. (Directors, Producers: Andrew Jarecki, Charlotte Kaufman) — Incarcerated men defy the odds to expose a cover-up in one of America’s deadliest prison systems. World Premiere. Documentary.

The Ballad of Wallis Island / U.K. (Director: James Griffiths, Screenwriters: Tom Basden, Tim Key, Producer: Rupert Majendie) –– Eccentric lottery winner, Charles, dreams of getting his favorite musicians, Mortimer-McGwyer, back together. His fantasy turns into reality when the bandmates and former lovers accept his invitation to play a private show at his home on Wallis Island. Old tensions resurface as Charles tries desperately to salvage his dream gig. Cast: Tom Basden, Tim Key, Sian Clifford, Akemnji Ndifornyen, Carey Mulligan. World Premiere. Fiction.

Andre is an Idiot / U.S.A. (Director: Anthony Benna, Producers: Andre Ricciardi, Tory Tunnell, Joshua Altman, Stelio Kitrilakis, Ben Cotner) — Andre, a brilliant idiot, is dying because he didn’t get a colonoscopy. His sobering diagnosis, complete irreverence, and insatiable curiosity, send him on an unexpected journey learning how to die happily and ridiculously without losing his sense of humor. World Premiere. Available online for Public.

Prime Minister / U.S.A. (Directors: Michelle Walshe, Lindsay Utz, Producers: Cass Avery, Leon Kirkbeck, Gigi Pritzker, Rachel Shane, Katie Peck) — A view inside the life of former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, capturing her through five tumultuous years in power and beyond as she redefined leadership on the world stage. World Premiere. Available online for Public.