Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. Presents 2025 Black History Film Festival

Fulton County Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., of District 5 welcomes acclaimed actor Lamman Rucker as the guest emcee for the 2025 Black History Film Festival (BHFF) Opening Reception. The Opening Reception kicks off the film festival on Friday, February 21st, from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center.

During the Opening Reception, awards will be presented to the BHFF Student Competitions winners. Beginning February 1st, budding high school filmmakers are encouraged to showcase their talents with an entry of an essay or video/reel. All submissions are due by Friday, February 14th.

To RSVP for the Opening Reception, all guests must visit https://tinyurl.com/FCFFS2025 . Complimentary parking and refreshments will be provided at the Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center, 3600 Aviation Circle NW in Atlanta.

Those registered to attend the Opening Reception on February 21st, will be able to view the following films:

A Time To Yell

How To Sue The Klan

How Albany Became Georgia’s Blackest Major City

Speak Loud

Echoes Unheard

The 2025 Black History Film Festival continues Saturday, February 22nd. Although the film festival is free, seating is limited. To RSVP all guests must visit https://tinyurl.com/2025BHFFSA .

Guests will be able to screen the following films will be screened from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the South Annex, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road in South Fulton:

“The Paris 3” – Episode 1 of “The Difference You Can Make” Docuseries

Welcome to School – A Documentary Celebrating 25 Years of Maya Angelou Schools

Driving the Green Book

Dying to Vote

Paul Laurence Dunbar A Documentary

The Remarkable Story of James Apostle Fields

The Architect: A Montford Point Marine

The 29th Connecticut

These select Films will be Screened at the Fulton County Libraries February 22nd from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Alpharetta – Black Boys, Quest

Adamsville – Selma, The Woman King

College Park – The Color Purple, Selma

East Point – Quest, Soul Food Junkies

Hapeville – Just Mercy, Till

Kirkwood – Till, Soul Food Junkies

Mechanicsville – Soul Food Junkies, Selma

Northwest – Black Boys, Quest

Ocee – The Woman King, Harriet

Ponce – Devotion, The Color Purple

Roswell – Harriet, Just Mercy

Wolf Creek – Black Boys, The Woman King

Those seeking more information on this event can reach the office of District 5 Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington Jr. contact Chief of Staff, Dorsha.Dawkins@FultonCountyGA,gov.