Discover Dunwoody Highlights Masýa Blackmon

Discover Dunwoody recognizes Masýa Blackmon as the February recipient of the Distinguished Production Associate Recognition Program. This initiative highlights the contributions of professionals in the film and entertainment industry who play essential roles behind the scenes to bring productions to life.

Masýa’s journey into the industry began with an internship at Industrial Media in Brookhaven, Georgia. During this time, he worked closely with executives, gaining firsthand insight into production coordination and the hiring process. This experience provided him with a solid foundation and a deep understanding of how productions come together. Shortly after, he took on a role as a COVID Production Assistant in the camera department for AMC’s The Walking Dead. This position gave him invaluable on-set experience, allowing him to learn from seasoned professionals and immerse himself in the fast-paced world of filmmaking.

