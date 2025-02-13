“EXTRA CREDITS” James Portnow to keynote CIMFest March 8

The Georgia Game Developers Association announced today that renowned game expert James Portnow, best known for his work on the award-winning “Extra Credits” web series, will keynote the Association’s annual Columbus Interactive Media Festival (CIMFest) March 8. Portnow also runs Rainmaker Games, which consults with the game industry’s leading companies.

“Portnow’s ability to both understand the intricacies of development and communicate those to anyone is legendary,” said Andrew Greenberg, GGDA executive director. “His Extra Credits series has done more to inspire and develop good game developers than any other single resource.”

Portnow got his start working on the best-selling “Call of Duty” series before opening his own company. Since then he has consulted for companies like Riot Games and Zynga, as well as writing “Extra Credits” and “Extra History.” In addition, he regularly speaks at colleges training the next generation of game designers.

“For the past forty years games have focused on one emotion: fun,” said Portnow. “The challenge of the next generation of developers is to go beyond fun, to create something that stays with us long after we turn off the tv or get up off the couch. Every day I see developers, young and old, take up this mantel and it’s places like CIMFest where the discussion is happening to make this a reality.”

Portnow’s keynote, “More than Fun: Gaming’s Promise to Future Generations,” addresses how game developers can adapt to the future and how we do so in a way that’s better for the world, better for gamers and, in the end, better for everyone.

Portnow joins a lineup of renowned game developers March 8 at the Columbus State University Davidson Center. Other speakers include noted voice actor Bob Carter (Black Adam, Balrog, Shao Khan), celebrated indie game developer Joe Cassavaugh (the Clutter series), game publisher V Publishing and others. Topics include game design techniques, games as art, creating communities, and more.

Taking place in Columbus, Georgia, CIMFest brings together game developers, simulation designers, business leaders, academics and more to develop the growing game and simulation industries in the South. The event also includes indie game demos, game tournaments, and a networking lunch. Learn more at https://www.ggda.org/cimfest