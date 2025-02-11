Film & Media Liaison Laurie Poole Shares How McIntosh County Is Camera Ready

Laurie Poole serves as the Film & Media Liaison for McIntosh County through Georgia’s Camera Ready Program, a statewide initiative ensuring every county has a dedicated film-friendly representative. In this role, she connects producers, directors, location scouts, and managers with ideal filming sites that match their production needs.

McIntosh County prides itself on being a film-friendly community, offering unique coastal charm and undiscovered beauty—a perfect backdrop for productions seeking an untouched, scenic setting. The county has hosted major films, including Will Smith’s Gemini Man and box office hit Magic Mike XXL.

With a passion for showcasing McIntosh County’s cinematic potential, Poole works to streamline the production process, making filming in the region seamless.

