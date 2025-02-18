Final details released for the first annual Georgia Behind the Lens awards

Georgia’s film and television industry is one of the most vibrant in the country, thanks to the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

On February 23, 2025, at the Atlanta Marriott Perimeter Center, the First Annual Georgia Behind the Lens Awards will recognize these invaluable contributors with a night of celebration, networking, and appreciation. This highly anticipated benefit gala, running from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., will bring together entertainment professionals, industry leaders, and community supporters for an evening filled with an awards ceremony, live music, gourmet food, and exclusive networking opportunities.

The event will honor those who work behind the scenes—location managers, production assistants, travel coordinators, and many others—whose expertise and dedication bring productions to life.

