Former Aviation Student Transitions from Skies to Sets, Launching Dream Career in Atlanta’s Film Industry

Masýa Beyond Blackmon was pursuing a career in aviation when an unexpected introduction to the Georgia Film Academy changed his path. Discovering a passion for film, he transitioned from flight school to storytelling, where his career in the film industry took flight and opened doors to new creative opportunities.

After studying aviation science at Middle Georgia State University, Blackmon attended Southern Crescent Technical College in Griffin from 2017 to 2020. It was during this time that a chance encounter with filmmaking set him on a new trajectory.

This unexpected turn brought him to the Georgia Film Academy, where his professor, Chuck Kerr, played a pivotal role in him pursuing his newfound passion.

“Chuck inspired me from my first semester with his enthusiasm, the way he spoke and his hands-on teaching style,” said Blackmon. “Through his mentorship, I realized GFA was the perfect program for me, and it set me on the path to filmmaking.”

Georgia Film Academy (GFA) certification equips the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on-set experience. The academy, a unique, statewide initiative operated under the auspices of the University System of Georgia, has resonated with leading Hollywood studios and production companies such as MGM and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society.

At the Georgia Film Academy, Blackmon took courses in set instruction, production assistance and post-production, with a focus on general production. These classes provided hands-on experience and helped him develop crucial skills for the industry.

Through GFA, he also gained valuable networking opportunities, connecting with professionals and building relationships that would later open doors in the film world.

“GFA is a great gateway to on-set experience and access to different studios,” said Blackmon. “The connections I made there were great for helping me launch my career in film.”

Due to networking opportunities, Blackmon landed a position as a health and safety production assistant for the camera department on seasons 10 and 11 of The Walking Dead. Working on such a high-profile production helped expand his skills and professional network in the industry. This project also led him to join Local 600, the International Cinematographers Guild in Atlanta.

The Georgia Film Academy also gave Blackmon the opportunity to work as an office production assistant at Industrial Media through the GFA internship program in 2020. In this role, he gained valuable insights into the foundational work involved in building a company from the ground up. During this internship, he contributed to the post-production of shows like Injustice with Nancy Grace and gained experience as an on-set production assistant for Home Depot.

Recently, Blackmon formed his own LLC, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to carving his own path in the film industry. With projects ongoing he aims to continue developing his craft while applying lessons learned about the creative and business sides of filmmaking.

To date, his journey has taken him from internships and production assistant roles to working as the director of photography on his first short film, a big step in chasing his dream of becoming a cinematographer.

“Try everything, be open and take opportunities because you don’t know what you like unless you’re doing it,” said Blackmon. “Film found me through curiosity.”

Blackmon’s story highlights the importance of a growth mindset, showing that success often comes from taking chances and embracing new experiences. Much like navigating a flight path, his journey is a testament to the value of exploration and the willingness to adapt along the way.