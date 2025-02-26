Fundraiser for Athens Ciné Oscar to be held

Last year, Ciné, a non-profit art house movie theater and event venue in Athens, GA, held a sold out 425 person gala to raise money to convert space in Ciné to a third screening room. This year, a smaller group of 60 of the “who’s who” of the Athens creative community philanthropists and some film industry celebrities will attend the Ciné Oscar Supper and Auction at The National Restaurant; and then they will join 100 others at a dance party in the Ciné Bar and Lab along with viewing this year’s Oscar Nominated Shorts in the two theaters.

“Last year’s Ciné Oscar Gala Fundraiser was an outstanding success, surpassing our expectations in every way,” said Ciné Executive Director, Pam Kohn. “This year, both our supper and dance party are sold out!” she added.

Airee Edwards, Ciné board member, Oscar supper chair and owner of Agora Vintage said, “The supper is bringing some stars from Hollywood together with locals who support the amazing work of Ciné to keep the in-person film viewing experience alive in Athens, Georgia.”

The evening will start with a red-carpet experience followed by Oscar themed cocktails in the Ciné bar and lobby. Drinks will be followed by an Oscar themed five course dinner presented by Erin Wilson, general manager and owner of The National, and her staff.

At the end of the meal, five items will be auctioned including personalized Ciné experiences and vacation stays such as a Trilith Studios Golden Pass Weekend, allowing the winning bidders to be immersed in the magic of Trilith’s studios and town along with an overnight at the fabulous Trilith Guest House.

Richard Neupert, Ciné board chairman, author and professor emeritus at UGA’s Department of Theater and Film Studies enthusiastically added, “We have found that linking our fundraising efforts at Ciné to the burgeoning film industry in Georgia makes good sense. Ciné celebrates local and state film production for Athens and northeast Georgia communities.”

“Because our campaign last year to add a third screening room was so successful, this year we are rolling out a three year annual giving campaign to redo our lobby and bar area and other projects, including exploring the possibility of a rooftop event space with a commanding view of the Classic City. We want to make Ciné a unique cinema arts gathering place for Athenians, whether they are attending a film or not,” Kohn added.

To learn more about Ciné and to donate or join the new campaign, go to https://www.athenscine.com .