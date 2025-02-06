Georgia-based People Store Rebrands as FORMATION Talent Agency

Rick Estimond, President of Atlanta-based People Store, is proud to announce the company’s rebranding as FORMATION Talent Agency. The change reflects the agency’s commitment to strategically shaping and advancing the careers of talent across the entertainment industry while honoring its rich legacy and Atlanta roots.

“The word ‘formation’ really captures the essence of what we stand for,” said Estimond. “On one hand, it’s about the act of forming something—something we’ve been doing for over 40 years, shaping the careers of countless actors. But it also speaks to alignment and strategy—how you position yourself to achieve a goal. And perhaps most importantly, ‘formation’ suggests that the process is ongoing. A career in this industry is never fully formed; it’s always evolving, always in formation. That’s how we see our work—being intentional and strategic every step of the way to help our clients reach their full potential as their careers grow and change.”

Founded by Rebecca Shrager, People Store started as a trailblazing agency in Atlanta and evolved into a cornerstone of the Southeast’s vibrant entertainment industry. Through Shrager’s visionary leadership and the steadfast contributions of her longtime partner and former head of talent, Brenda Pauley, the agency played a pivotal role in launching the careers of acclaimed actors such as Outer Banks star Chase Stokes, Ginny & Georgia’s Antonia Gentry, and The Last of Us standout Storm Reid among many others.

“What has always set People Store apart is our heart,” said Shrager. “We’ve built this agency on the foundation of authentic relationships, personalized representation, and a commitment to seeing our talent succeed. This rebrand to FORMATION underscores those values while taking them to the next level with a strategic focus on the future.”

As part of its evolution, FORMATION has welcomed veteran agent Lauren Williams as Senior Vice President of Talent. Originally from Atlanta, Williams began her career at ICM Partners, where she represented a star-studded roster including Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Oscar nominee Aunjanue Ellis, and Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin. Williams later honed her expertise at Echo Lake Entertainment and Link Entertainment, where she guided clients and collaborated with major studios like Apple and Lionsgate.

“With over 16 years of experience in the Los Angeles market, I am excited to share my relationships and experiences with the incredibly talented team at Formation,” said Williams. “It’s a true homecoming to be back working in the South. Leadership and mentorship have always been important roles in my career. It’s been amazing to see the changes and growth already in just a short time, and I’m looking forward to continuing to grow and be a dynamic agency.”

In addition to maintaining its core strength of actor representation, FORMATION is expanding into literary and digital representation. The agency aims to empower its talent to thrive in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape by offering comprehensive representation across multiple Mediums.

With its headquarters in Atlanta, GA, FORMATION remains a driving force in the Southeast’s entertainment industry while expanding its national and global presence.