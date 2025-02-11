Georgia Entertainment Announces “From Script to Screen” Programming at SXSW 2025

Georgia Entertainment has announced plans to hold their signature ‘From Script to Screen’ event series at the SXSW Conference & Festivals to spotlight the state’s resources, infrastructure, world class studio facilities and incentives. The ‘From Script to Screen’ programming is being presented by Cinelease Studios along with Fulton Films, Moonshine Post, Film Columbus and other partners. SXSW will be held March 7 – 15, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Request an invitation.

“SXSW embodies the creative economy in festival form. Its organizers were among the first to spot the importance of conversations between historically separate groups. This type of collaboration only serves to help the industries involved improve what they do, discover innovative approaches to their fields and build a support network across all aspects of their creative process,” said Georgia Entertainment Founder and CEO Randy Davidson.

Over 1500 entertainment professionals have attended Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen’ events in the past year at Sundance, TIFF and Cannes. Programming includes the “Made in Georgia” panel and a VIP Social Mixer at the beautiful Limestone Rooftop at the Cambria Hotel. More details about our partners and other programming will be shared in the coming days.

Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of tech, film, music, education and culture. The annual event features sessions, music and comedy showcases, film and television screenings, world-class exhibitions, professional development and networking opportunities, tech competitions, awards ceremonies and much more. Last year, nearly 500,000 people attended.

Partnership options are available to support this initiative. Please contact us to request more information.