Georgia Film Academy High School Summer Camps Offer Immersive Hands-On Experience

The Georgia Film Academy (GFA) has announced its 2025 summer camps, offering high school students ages 14 to 17 the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of filmmaking. This year, GFA is introducing intensive three-day weekend camps focusing on production and post-production, along with a five-day screenwriting camp, all designed to provide campers with hands-on experience in film and television production. The camps include:

Screenwriting Camp , June 2-6

Production Summer Camp, June 6-8, June 13-15, June 20-22, July 11-13, July 18-20, July 25-27

Post-Production Summer Camp , June 20-22, July: 25-27

GFA camps will be held at the GFA Campus @ Trilith, a state-of-the-art facility boasting a 16,000-square-foot soundstage, located across from Trilith Studios in Fayetteville. Each session is capped at 15 students, ensuring active participation in all aspects of production. Led by industry professionals from the GFA faculty, these camps offer an unparalleled educational experience and are scheduled to ensure interested students can participate in all three phases of filmmaking.

“GFA summer camps open the door for high school students to pursue their passion for the arts while exploring career opportunities within creative industries,” said GFA’s Assistant Vice Chancellor, Scott Votaw. “These smaller, more intensive summer camp sessions are like being part of a small independent production crew, providing hands-on experience and focused training.”

The Screenwriting Camp offers aspiring writers the chance to create scripts that will be brought to life by production and post-production campers. Over the course of five days, students will learn essential screenwriting techniques, including story structure, character development, dialogue and formatting. Through hands-on exercises, group discussions and personalized feedback, each participant will complete a screenplay by the end of camp, gaining the tools and confidence to continue developing their writing.

The Production Summer Camp will teach core skills in pre-production, lighting, sound and camera movement using industry equipment and sets. The small group of students will manage all aspects of production, including breaking down scripts, creating shot lists, lighting design and filming their short films. The camp will culminate in a showcase in which students will demonstrate the film making process to parents or guardians.

The Post-Production Camp is designed for students eager to understand the “final mile” of filmmaking. Participants will learn essentials of video and sound editing as they work on footage shot during the Production Camp earlier in the summer. Students will use either Adobe Premiere or DaVinci Resolve, although no prior knowledge of these programs is required. At the conclusion of the three-day camp, students and their parents or guardians are invited to a screening of the completed films.

Since its founding in 2015, GFA has educated high school, college and professional education students as well as community members, teachers and more to build workforce readiness across the state. Through supporting the Georgia Film Consortium (GFC), a collaboration of more than 30 colleges and universities, GFA offers professional training in film & television production, editing, live production, streaming and esports to students for college credit and those seeking Pro-Ed with classes facilitated at industry hubs.

For more information about GFA summer camps visit GeorgiaFilmAcademy.edu/academics/high-school or email Cooper Fiscus-Van Rossum at gfaprograms@usg.edu.